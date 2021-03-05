Reliance Jio Introduces Super Value, Best Selling, And Trending Tags For Prepaid Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has revamped its website with a new interface. The telecom operator has revealed three new categories -- Super Value, Best Selling, and Trending for its prepaid plans. The new categories will help Jio users choose the packs easily. Notably, Airtel and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) have done the same thing.

Similarly, Reliance Jio has also introduced these tags to help its users. The operator has listed Rs. 349 plan in the Trending list, which means more users are choosing this pack. Whereas Rs. 199 and Rs. 555 packs have been listed in the Best Sellers tag.

Reliance Jio Super Value Category: Check Details

The telecom operator listed two plans of Rs. 249 and Rs. 2,599 in the Super Value section. The first plan of Rs. 249 is offering 2GB of data per day for only 28 days, while Rs. 2,599 is providing 740GB for 365 days, which means 2GB per day for the entire duration. It includes 10GB of additional data. This pack is also offering a Disney+ Hotstar VIP pack of Rs. 399, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day.

Reliance Jio Best Sellers Category: Check Details

This category consists of four plans, such as Rs. 199, Rs. 555, Rs. 599, and Rs. 2,399. The most popular plan of Rs. 199 is offering 1.5GB data per day, 100 messages per day, free calling for 28 days, while Rs. 555 plan ships similar benefits for 84 days. Then, there are two plans of Rs. 599 and Rs. 2,399 packs are offering 2GB of data for 84 days and 365 days, respectively.

Reliance Jio Trending Plan Category: Check Details

Coming to the Trending category, which means most of the customers are choosing these plans or the segment. Under this category, the company is listed only one plan of Rs. 349, where users are getting 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 messages per day for again 28 days.

Furthermore, the plans under these categories are providing all Jio applications alongside JioCloud services. This data shows that most of the customers are choosing 1.5GB data plans and which's why Reliance Jio listed those plans in the Best Sellers category.

