ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Reliance Jio rolls out 3 data plans for JioLink users

Jio has come up with 3 new plans for the JioLink users with 5GB of data per day.

By:

Related Articles

    Reliance Jio has been creating a disruption in the Indian telecom segment since the launch of its 4G services. Lately, the operator came up with the Jio Double Dhamaka offer under which it provides 1.5GB of additional data on select prepaid plans. Now, the operator has come up with a slew of new data plans aimed at the JioLink users.

    Reliance Jio rolls out 3 data plans for JioLink users

    JioLink is an indoor 4G Wi-Fi hotspot service offering high-speed internet access. The telecom operator has come up with three new JioLink plans priced at Rs. 699, Rs. 2,099 and Rs. 4,199. Let's take a look at these data plans, the additional benefits and more over here.

    JioLink Rs. 699 plan

    The Rs. 699 plan offers 5GB of daily data. On exceeding the daily FUP, the speed will drop down to 64kpbs. Currently, the operator offers 16GB of additional data with this plan. So, the users of this plan will get 156GB of data per month. The validity of this plan is 28 days and it doesn't come with any other benefits such as calls or SMS. However, it includes free subscription to the Jio apps.

    JioLink Rs. 2,099 plan

    The Rs. 2,099 JioLink plan also offers 5GB of 5G data for a period of 98 days. Similar to the Rs. 699 plan, this one also takes the speed down to 64kbps after the daily FUP limit and doesn't come with additional calling or SMS benefits. It offers 48GB of additional data to the subscribers. On the whole, this plan offers 538GB of data and Jio apps subscription.

    JioLink Rs. 4,199 plan

    The Rs. 4,199 plan has a validity of 196 days. The telco offers 96GB of additional data with this plan. Eventually, users get 1076GB of data with this long-term plan. The other aspects are similar to the previous plans. There are no calling or SMS benefits but the plan bundles free Jio apps subscription.

    Are you a JioLink user? If so, are you interested in subscribing to any of these new plans introduced by the telco? Do let us know your opinion via the comments section.

    Read More About: reliance jio news telecom tariff plans
    Story first published: Saturday, June 23, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue