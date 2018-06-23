Reliance Jio rolls out 3 data plans for JioLink users

Reliance Jio has been creating a disruption in the Indian telecom segment since the launch of its 4G services. Lately, the operator came up with the Jio Double Dhamaka offer under which it provides 1.5GB of additional data on select prepaid plans. Now, the operator has come up with a slew of new data plans aimed at the JioLink users.

JioLink is an indoor 4G Wi-Fi hotspot service offering high-speed internet access. The telecom operator has come up with three new JioLink plans priced at Rs. 699, Rs. 2,099 and Rs. 4,199. Let's take a look at these data plans, the additional benefits and more over here.

JioLink Rs. 699 plan

The Rs. 699 plan offers 5GB of daily data. On exceeding the daily FUP, the speed will drop down to 64kpbs. Currently, the operator offers 16GB of additional data with this plan. So, the users of this plan will get 156GB of data per month. The validity of this plan is 28 days and it doesn't come with any other benefits such as calls or SMS. However, it includes free subscription to the Jio apps.

JioLink Rs. 2,099 plan

The Rs. 2,099 JioLink plan also offers 5GB of 5G data for a period of 98 days. Similar to the Rs. 699 plan, this one also takes the speed down to 64kbps after the daily FUP limit and doesn't come with additional calling or SMS benefits. It offers 48GB of additional data to the subscribers. On the whole, this plan offers 538GB of data and Jio apps subscription.

JioLink Rs. 4,199 plan

The Rs. 4,199 plan has a validity of 196 days. The telco offers 96GB of additional data with this plan. Eventually, users get 1076GB of data with this long-term plan. The other aspects are similar to the previous plans. There are no calling or SMS benefits but the plan bundles free Jio apps subscription.

Are you a JioLink user? If so, are you interested in subscribing to any of these new plans introduced by the telco? Do let us know your opinion via the comments section.