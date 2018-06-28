Reliance Jio join hands with Oppo, offers benefits worth Rs. 4,900 and up to 3.2 TB data

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has joined hands with Chinese smartphone maker Oppo under which the telco is offering benefits worth Rs. 4,900 and up to 3.2 TB 4G data as part of the Jio Oppo Monsoon Offer.

The new offer will begin from Thursday, 28 June 2018 and the offer is eligible for its prepaid plans of Rs 198 or Rs 299

Jio subscribers buying a new OPPO device on old/new Jio SIM can avail below benefits :

1 Instant Cashback benefits - Rs.1,800 (Rs.50 x 36 cashback vouchers).

2 Jio Money Credit - Up to Rs. 1,800 in 3 equal tranches of Rs 600 each (post 13th, 26th, and 39th recharge) - T&C Apply.

3 Partner coupon benefits - Rs.1,300 worth discount coupons from MakeMyTrip.

4 Offer Start Date - From 28th June 2018.

5 Eligible Plans - Rs.198 or Rs.299 Jio prepaid plans.

For the unaware, the company has also announced Double Dhamaka Offer earlier this month in which the company is providing 1.5GB extra data per day on its existing plan of the same amount.

Under this new offer Jio Rs 149 plan will come down to Rs 120 along with 3GB/day data, free voice, SMS and Jio Apps for 28 days.

While Rs.399 pack will effectively come down to Rs 299 with 3GB/day data, free voice, SMS and Jio Apps for 84 days. This additional data benefit will be available post 4 pm starting 12th June to 30th June 2018.

"Airtel introduced 1GB/day additional data on Rs.149 and Rs.399 price points ONLY for a limited set of Airtel users, Jio said.

Moreover, Jio also offers a ₹100 discount on all recharges of ₹300 and above and 20 percent on recharges below the ₹300 price point, if the user recharges through the MyJio app and pays using PhonePe wallet.

The telco further said that it continues to be a price-leader in the industry, and every day More Value (DMV) promise is a continued assurance to all users, that they continue to get more benefits and the best tariffs over any other operator in the country.