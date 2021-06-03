Reliance Jio Joins Qualcomm To Manufacture 5G Equipment In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

RIL is all set to manufacture 5G equipment in India. The company has announced that Reliance Jio has partnered with US-based chipmaker Qualcomm technologies to do so in the country. Both companies have already developed 5G solutions with a virtualized RAN.

Both companies have achieved 1 Gbps speed through the 5GNR solution. Qualcomm bought a 0.15 percent stake in Reliance Jio platforms for Rs. 730 crores. Notably, Qualcomm also joined hands with Airtel to roll out 5G services in the country. Under this partnership, Airtel is planning to roll out Qualcomm's 5G RAN platforms in India.

Interestingly, Reliance Jio has already developed 5G radio, core network solutions, and an end-to-end 5G stack. The company said that it has completed the testing of 5G radio and core solutions, which might help the company to roll out cost-efficient services.

Notably, the telecom operator is looking at field trials, after receiving spectrum from the Department of Telecommunication. The telco is likely to test its own 5G technology and is expected to work with Samsung, Nokia, and Ericsson.

"With 5G technology subscribers will experience the benefits of higher data rates, low latency communications, and enhanced digital experiences across a wide array of connected devices, from 5G-enabled smartphones, enterprise laptops, and AR/VR products to vertical IoT solutions," RIL said.

RIL AGM 2021

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries have announced that it will hold its 44th annual general meeting on June 24th, 2021. The company will be live streaming the event via its YouTube and other social media platforms. In addition, the company is likely to make several announcements at the AGM.

Reliance Jio is likely to make some announcements on 4G and 5G smartphones. The company joined hands with Google to bring affordable smartphones to India. Apart from that, the company is likely to make some announcements about the JioBook. The company is likely to make some announcements on the 5G network.

It is worth noting that Reliance Jio has made big announcements at its AGM. In fact, the company launched its JioPhone at the same event, which is why we believe that Reliance Jio will make some announcements on the upcoming smartphone as Google has already shared that it is developing smartphones with Google.

