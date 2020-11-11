Reliance Jio Launches 4G Services Zanskar Area In Ladakh News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has brought its 4G services to the Zanskar area in Ladakh. Currently, the company has installed four towers in Zanskar, including Abran, Pibiting, Padum, Akshow. These four mobile towers are expected to provide high-speed data and networks in the district.

The four mobile towers were inaugurated by the district MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. This new development comes soon after Reliance Jio extended its reach in Kargil. Notably, Reliance Jio has covered 15 towns and villages in Ladakh.

Besides, Pibiting, Padum, Rangdum, Abran, Akshow, Parkachik, Sangra, Kachan, Gyaling, and Umba will have the first private telecom operator. The operator has covered 22 towns and villages in Kargil. The base stations of Reliance Jio is powered by solar energy, which is likely to reduce the dependence on fuels and will allow the use of all-natural resources.

Airtel Also Launches 4G Services In Ladakh

Notably, Airtel is also providing 4G services in some areas of Ladakh, however, Reliance Jio is the first operator that launched mobile services in Rangdum, Sangra, Kachan, Parkachik, Gyaling, Umba, Abran, and Akshow. It is also worth mentioning that the company is using solar energy, which clearly means that this will not affect the power supply as the company is using natural resources.

Meanwhile, Airtel added new customers to its network in August this year. Airtel added 2.9 million, while Jio adds 1.9 million customers according to TRAI data. In addition, the company increased its market share by 0.91 percent in the wireless subscribers, whereas Jio added 0.47 percent, but still, it is leading the market share.

The Airtel stood at 28.12 percent and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) manages to achieve 26.15 percent. The wireless base increased to 1.15 million in August and it was 1.14 billion in July. This means the subscribers base increased by 0.3 percent.

