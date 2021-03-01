Reliance Jio Launches Data Vouchers For JioPhone Users; Offering 2GB Data News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has again strengthened its prepaid portfolio in the country. The telecom operator has launched new tariff plans for its 4G feature phone users. These plans are known as JioPhone Data Vouchers.

JioPhone New Data Vouchers: Details

Notably, these Data Vouchers are available at Rs. 22, Rs. 52, Rs. 72, Rs. 102, and Rs. 152. The Rs. 22 Data Voucher is offering 2GB data for only 28 days. The Rs. 52 pack is offering 6GB data for 28 days, whereas Rs. 72 is providing 0.5GB of data for again 28 days. The other pack of Rs. 102 ships 1GB data for a similar period. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 152 is providing 2GB data for 56 days, which means users will get 56GB of data.

JioPhone 2021 Other Packs: All Details

Apart from that, Reliance Jio has launched three packs to retain its JioPhone users. These plans are available at Rs. 1,999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 749. The first plan of Rs. 1,999 is offering 2GB data per month for two years. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 1,499, where users are getting benefits for 12 months. This plan ships unlimited voice calling, 2GB of data every month, and JioPhone feature phones. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 749, which is offering 2GB data for 12 months and ships free calling.

Reliance Jio also has a segment called All-In-One Plans. These packs are available at Rs. 75, Rs. 125, Rs. 155, Rs. 185, and Rs. 749

To get the JioPhone, buyers have to visit https://www.jio.com/jp-hd?header=no and write the mobile number to get the OTP. Now, you have to write the OTP and click on the submit option. After that, you will be redirected to https://www.jio.com/jio-phone-home-delivery?header=no and enter your name, email ID (optional), pin code, and delivery address. Now, you have to click on the JioPhone Monsoon Hungama exchange offer or Without exchange offer and it is done.

