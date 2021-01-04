Reliance Jio Removes Complimentary Data Offers With Top-Up Vouchers News oi-Priyanka Dua

After removing interconnect usage charges (IUC) from its prepaid pack, Reliance Jio has stopped offering complimentary data benefits to its users. This means there will be no 4G Data vouchers and no free calling available with those packs.

Notably, the company launched free data vouchers to offer data up to 100GB. Besides, these data vouchers are used to provide free calls on the same network and 1,000 minutes for calling on other operators. Besides, Reliance Jio used to offer 1GB of 4G data extra once a user spent Rs. 10 on off-net mobile calls.

The development comes soon after the company scrapped IUC rates from its calling. Jio announced that all domestic calls on other Airtel, Vi, BSNL, and MTNL are now free. "Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1st January 2021. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network," the operator said.

It is worth noting that Reliance Jio used to offer Rs. 10, Rs. 20, Rs. 50, Rs. 100, Rs. 500, and Rs. 1,000. These packs are used to provide 100GB of complementary data; however, now these packs are providing talk-time like Rs. 1,000 top-up plan ships Rs. 844.46 talk time benefit.

Reliance Jio Revised 4G Data Vouchers

Similarly, India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio revised 4G data vouchers and now these packs are priced at Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 51, and Rs. 101. The Rs. 11 4G data voucher is now offering 800MB data as against 400MB data, while Rs. 21 is providing 2GB of data, Rs. 51 4G data voucher is providing 6GB data, and Rs. 101 data voucher ships 12GB data until the existing plan lasts.

