Reliance Jio Launches Long Term Plan; Offering Offering 1,095GB Data For 365 Days
Reliance Jio has come up with another new offer for its customers. The telecom operator has launched a new prepaid plan of Rs. 3,499 for its users. The newly launched plan comes soon after Jio launched five plans under its no daily limit segment.
Reliance Jio Rs. 3,499 Prepaid Pack Details
The Rs. 3,499 prepaid plan offers 3GB of data per day for 365 days. This means users are getting 1,095GB of data for the entire period. However, the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps. In addition, the users will get unlimited voice calling and 100 messages per day.
Besides, the telecom operator ships access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud, and JioNews. This is the second time that Reliance Jio has launched a plan where users are getting 3GB of data.
Reliance Jio Long Term Plan
Apart from this newly launched plan, Reliance Jio is providing three plans, where users are getting all benefits for 365 days. These plans are priced at Rs. 2,121, Rs. 2,399, and Rs. 2,599 respectively.
For the unaware, the Rs. 2,121 plan ships 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, 100 messages per day for 336 days. It also provides access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.
The Rs. 2,399 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day, 100 messages per day, and unlimited calling for 365 days. This pack also ships content from JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.
The Rs. 2,599 pack offers 2GB of data per day for 365 days. This pack also offers unlimited calling, 100 messages, extra 10 GB of data, and access to the Disney+ Hotstar app. It includes a subscription to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.
Notably, the newly launched plan of Reliance Jio is costlier than other telecom operators as Airtel and Vi annual packs. In addition, it does not offer content benefits from the leading application, which means this pack is designed for those who are looking for calling and data benefits. So, providing no content benefit makes sense.
However, it is expected that Airtel and Vodafone-Idea might bring the packs in a similar segment.
