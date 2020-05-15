Reliance Jio Launches Three Month Plan With 2GB Data Per Day

ENGLISH

    Reliance Jio has become very aggressive in launching new plans and offering benefits to its customers. The telecom operator is only targeting its prepaid users as most of the revenue comes from that section. The telco has recently launched add on packs, and now it has brought other prepaid plans.

    The Rs. 999 plan is valid for 84 days (close to three months). It includes calling and data benefits. In fact, the company is now offering three plans with the same validity.

    Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans With 84 Days Validity: Details

    Let's talk about Rs. 999 prepaid plan, where Jio is providing 3GB data per day for 84 days. Once the given data expires, the speed will automatically reduce to 64 Kbps. It includes free calling on Jio network and JioPhone, while you'll get 3,000 minutes for calling on other networks. Besides, this plan ships free messages per day.

    If we talk about the other two plans, then the Rs. 555 and Rs.599 are also valid for the same period. The Rs. 555 plan ships 1.5GB data, unlimited calling, and messages for 84 days. It includes free calling on the same network, 3,000 minutes for calling on the other networks, and 100 messages.

    On the other hand, Rs. 599 plan is providing 2GB data for the same duration. It also includes free calling to Jio numbers and 3,000 minutes for calling on the other network service providers. Apart from that, these three plan ships access to all Jio apps like Jio Cinema, JioTV, Jio News, and many more.

    Reliance Jio Offering Free Calling For One Day

    Meanwhile, Jio announced that it is offering free services for one day, even after your plan expires. This means that users are allowed to use the services free for 24 hours. This facility is available on all packages, whether it is Rs. 98 or Rs. 2,399 plan.

     

    Furthermore, the company has launched Rs. 2,399 plan, which ships 2GB per day data and 365 days. If we calculate this plan monthly, then it would be around Rs. 200, which means this plan will provide all benefits of postpaid plans for one year. But, you have to pay the whole amount before using its benefits.

    Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 18:37 [IST]
