Reliance Jio Launches Two New Packs For JioPhone Users; Offering Unlimited Calling

Reliance Jio is expanding its portfolio of JioPhone plans with two new packs. Notably, the affordable packs allow users to remain connected during the COVID-19 crisis. This development comes soon after the company announced Buy-One-Get-One-Offer and free talk time for its 100 million JioPhone customers.

The newly launched plans are priced at Rs. 39 and Rs. 69 respectively. These short-term plans are valid for 14 days and offer unlimited calling benefits for the same period.

JioPhone New Plans: Details

The Rs. 39 pack will offer 100 MB of data at high speed, unlimited calling, and access to all Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The second plan of Rs. 69 offers 0.5GB of data per day, unlimited data, and subscriptions to all Jio apps like JioNews, JioTV, JioCinema, and more.

These plans also come under the Buy-One-Get-One offer. This means that these packs will provide similar talk time and data benefits if someone purchases the plan.

Other Packs For JioPhone

Apart from these new packs, Reliance Jio offers five more plans. These packs are priced at Rs. 75, Rs. 125, Rs. 155, Rs. 185, and Rs. 749. These packs offer 0.1GB of data, 0.5GB of data, 1GB of data, 2GB of data per day, respectively. Besides, users get unlimited calling and access to all Jio apps for 28 days.

However, the plan of Rs. 749 is valid for 336 days, which does not come under the newly launched offer. This pack ships 2GB of data for only 28 days and unlimited calling for 336 days. Besides, the company announced that it is also providing free 300 minutes per month for talk time.

Reliance Jio And Airtel Launching Plans During COVID-19

Reliance Jio is not the only telecom operator that launched benefits for its customers during the COVID-19. Similarly, Airtel also announced that it will provide a recharge pack of Rs. 49 for free. This benefit is designed for the low-income group on its platform.

Interestingly, all telecom operators have already spent Rs. 9,000 crores for upgrading networks and now, these benefits.

In addition, Airtel claims that these benefits are close to Rs. 270 crores, which is why we believe that this might affect the revenues and balance sheet of both leading telecom operators.

