Reliance Jio Leads Subscriber Data; BSNL Adds More Broadband Customers In July
Reliance Jio has again managed to add more customers, while Airtel comes at the second number. On the other hand, Vodafone-Idea lost customers during the same month. Notably, Reliance Jio added 65.1 lakh customers, whereas Airtel added only 19.1 lakh customers in July and Vodafone-Idea lost 14.3 lakh subscribers.
With this, Reliance Jio is providing its services to 44.3 crores users in July, Airtel has close to 35.4 crores users, and India's third-largest telecom operator has only 27.2 crore subscribers on its platform.
Market Share Of PSU And Private Telecom Operators
Moving to the market share of the telecom companies, then private service providers have close to 90.09 percent share, while state-run telecom operators BSNL and MTNL have close to 9.91 percent share.
According to TRAI data, Reliance Jio has 37.34 percent share, Sunil Mittal led Airtel has 29.83 percent and Vodafone-Idea has only 29.91 share in July. In addition, the data said that telecom operators have received 10.99 million mobile number portability requests during the same month.
The data further pointed out that Airtel has the maximum number of subscribers, where 99.74 percent of users are active. The report also said that states except for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, North East, Karnataka, Delhi, and Kolkata all states have increased user base in July 2021.
BSNL Is Leading Broadband Segment: Here Are All Details
Meanwhile, TRAI said that the number of wireline users has been increased to 22.61 million from the current 21.74 million. In fact, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited added a maximum number of users in the same segment followed by Reliance Jio users.
BSNL has added 5 lakh customers and Reliance Jio added 2.5 lakh users in July 2021. This clearly shows that BSNL has added more users during the same month. "As of 31st July 2021, the top five Wired Broadband Service providers were BSNL (5.83 million), Bharti Airtel (3.54 million), Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (3.47 million), Atria Convergence Technologies (1.93 million), and Hathway Cable & Datacom (1.07 million)," TRAI data added. Notably, the internet demand has been increased due to COVID-19 as people are working from home and online classes.
