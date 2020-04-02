Reliance Jio Likely To Face Little Impact Of Lockdown: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

With an aim to help its users, Reliance Jio has recently introduced many offers for its prepaid and broadband customers. The telco has launched free talk time, messages, and a new broadband plan, especially for the lockdown period.

The operator has also extended the validity of JioPhone's plans until April 17, 2020. Now, it has been reported that Reliance Jio will not be affected that much due to nationwide lockdown. "The lockdown should have limited impact on RJio as telecom companies are expected to see recharge upgrades given the increase in data consumption," as per Motilal Oswal report.

The report states that there will be no new additions as all stores are closed. The report said that its existing customers are opting for digital recharges, so there will be no major effect on the operator.

"Our FY21/FY22E revenue growth estimates (49 percent/14 percent) could see an upward revision as there is an increase in noise around the next round of price hikes to improve industry health. For FY21/FY22E, we estimate subscribers at 469million/483million and ARPUs of Rs. 158/Rs. 163," the report added.

Meanwhile, many reports suggested that Facebook is in talks with Reliance Jio to acquire its 10 percent stake. However, there is no official announcement from the companies. But, rumours said that the deal will be closed to $60 billion. Furthermore, the report claims that the deal will be postponed due to the Coronavirus. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, a parent company of Reliance Jio has taken over some part of the latter debt.

At present, Reliance Jio has more than 370 million customers. The operator had added 90 million subscribers in 2019. The operator had launched its services in 2016 with free three months services. In fact, still, the operator is very popular in terms of offering benefits.

