Reliance Jio Offering 100 Minutes Of Free Talktime And Messages To JioPhone Users

Following the footsteps of other telecom operators, Reliance Jio has finally announced offers for its users. However, the company has come up with very different benefits, where it is not offering any additional talk time to its prepaid users.

Reliance Jio Launches Benefits For JioPhone Users

Reliance Jio has launched offers for its JioPhone users, where it is providing 100 minutes for calling and 100 messages to them. This offer is valid until April 17, 2020. Besides, India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio said that JioPhone users can receive incoming calls, even after the validity is expired.

Currently, the company is offering two JioPhones in India. The first JioPhone is priced at Rs. 699, while the other is available at Rs. 2,999. Notably, the company is offering four plans with both the devices. The first plan will cost you Rs. 99, where you get 14GB data for 28 days, the Rs. 153 plan ships 42GB data for 28 days, while Rs. 297 plan provides 42GB data for 84 days. Lastly, there's a plan of Rs. 597, where you get 84GB data for 168 days. All plan offers unlimited calling on the same network, 300 messages, and access to all Jio apps.

Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL, And Reliance Jio Extend Prepaid Validity

Meanwhile, Airtel, Vodafone, and BSNL have announced that they are extending the validity of prepaid plans. However, the new benefit is available for a bunch of people, who recharge their numbers from offline stores.

Likewise, Reliance Jio has come up with a completely new strategy, where its customers can recharge their number from 90,000 ATMs across the country. "For those who recharge through the physical retail stores, and have faced issues due to the current lockdown, Jio has provided alternative channels to recharge, such as UPI, ATM, SMS, and Call," Jio said in a statement.

