Reliance Jio Offering Double Data To Broadband Customers
After offering extra 2GB data to its prepaid customers, Reliance Jio has started offering double data benefits to its broadband users. The company is offering this benefit to the existing recharges as well. Reliance Jio has launched these benefits under its initiative against Covid-19. The company is offering six plans, which between Rs. 699 to Rs. 8,499.
JioFiber Double Data: Details
The new offer applies to all plans. The first plan in that category is known as the Bronze plan, where Jio is now offering 200GB data along with 50GB extra data as against 100GB plus 50GB data earlier.
The plan is priced at Rs. 699. Next in the line is the Silver plan, where you get 200GB data along with 200GB extra data per month at 100Mbps speed. The Gold plan now ships 1000GB plus 250GB per month. Besides, the company is offering speed up to 250Mbps. Then, there's a Diamond plan, where you get 2500GB data along with 250GB per month at 500Mbps speed. The plan is priced at Rs. 2,499.
JioFiber High-End Broadband plans: Details
The first plan in that category is available at Rs. 3,999. The Platinum plan now ships 5000GB data at 1Gbps speed as compared to 2,500GB data earlier. Lastly, the Titanium plan will cost you Rs. 8,499. This plan ships 10,000GB data instead of 5,000GB data earlier at 1Gbps speed. The company is offering a set-top box, video calling, free voice calls, and OTT applications.
Reliance Jio Offering 10Mbps Speed With New Broadband Plan
Meanwhile, the company has launched a new plan for its broadband plan, where the customers get 10Mbps. This plan is specially designed for limited places that are geographically feasible. There is FUP on the plan. However, buyers will have to purchase the router at a refundable amount of Rs. 1,500.
