Reliance Jio manages to capture 9% active mobile phone users : CLSA

According to the new report by CLSA, Mukesh Ambani - owned Reliance Jio has managed to capture 9 percent of all active mobile phone users in India with majority customers coming from these smaller telcos.

The report said that 80 percent of Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio's active subscriber additions came from smaller operators while the balance has come from Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, the country's second and third largest telcos.

CLSA added that smaller operators' 19 percent subscriber share would further decline due to unlimited voice plans offered by larger players. The unlimited voice plans are taking away the incentive of having a second connection only for voice.

The report also revealed Vodafone and Idea Cellular's active subscriber base declined by 0.1 million and 0.4 million, respectively, in April and May and Airtel had 270 million active subscribers.

Meanwhile the Jio has recently Reliance Jio has revamped its both prepaid and postpaid plans, as we all know that Summer Surprise and Dhan Dhana offer is going to end on July 15 and user have to recharge further to enjoy the benefits.

In fact research firm ICRA also said that the new plans of Reliance Jio are attractively priced and would keep the competitive intensity for the industry elevated.

The study says that Reliance Jio's move to revise tariff plans is aimed at improving its average revenue per user (ARPU), which is a positive for the telecom industry.