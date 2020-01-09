Reliance Jio Might Deploy Two Submarine Cables Systems: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to provide its users a good internet speed, Reliance Jio is reportedly planning to deploy two submarine cables, which will connect Singapore and Europe. For that, the company will take high bandwidth from the eastern and western coast of America.

"The two submarine systems will provide direct connectivity to the top content hubs worldwide, and the deployment is set to boost India's data availability," an industry source was quoted by Economic Times.

According to the report, the two cables are expected to connect Mumbai and Chennai to Singapore and another cable will connect Mumbai to Europe. Both India-Asia-Xpress and India-Europe-Xpress will interconnect the west and east coast of the United States. In fact, the report reveals that these cables will be operational by 2023. However, Reliance Jio has not made any official announcement on setting up these submarine lines.

Furthermore, the report believes these cables will provide access to worldwide innovation centers, which will offer low latency to the cloud. Besides, the report states that it will also increase the connectivity to the Middle East, the Bay of Bengal, and Northern Africa.

Both cables are expected to offer more than 100 Gigabit per second transmission. It also includes 100 Terabit per second capacity. However, sources close to the development of refuse to divulge the names of all telecom operators.

Earlier, the company has deployed AAE-1 submarine which covers 25,000 kilometers area. The upcoming submarine cables are expected to help all startups and businesses, as all companies will adopt cloud services and 5G networks in the coming days. Interestingly, all multinational companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, and Google are using this same technology as these cables offer low latency.

