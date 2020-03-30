Reliance Jio Offering 2GB Extra Data To Prepaid Users News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has become very active, ever since the government has announced the lockdown in India. The company is coming up with many offers and benefits for its prepaid and broadband customers. Now, it has been reported that the operator is offering 2GB extra data with its prepaid plans.

The company is offering this benefit as a complimentary offer. The Jio Data pack will be valid until April 1, 2020, without any extra charge. The newly launched offer also ships with free calling benefits. The company is already crediting the data to all customers. In fact, many users have shared the same information through their Twitter account.

However, the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps once the data is over. In case, anyone of you is not getting the extra data, then you should check My Plans section via its My Jio app. Notably, this plan is available for all customers. This plan is somehow similar to the company's Jio Celebration Pack.

Apart from that, the company has come up with a new service, where users can recharge their numbers with the nearest ATMs. The company has tied up with nine banks for 90,000 ATMs. This in itself is a very big initiative taken by any telecom operator in India. The company has taken initiative for its customers during the lockdown.

The company has also launched broadband plans, where it is offering 100GB data with a basic speed of 10 Mbps speed. Jio has also launched a pack of Rs. 251, where it ships 2GB data per day for 51 days. Other network carriers such as Airtel and Vodafone have also launched many plans to offer benefits to its customers. It is worth mentioning that Vodafone is also offering double data with its newly launched prepaid plans. The company is offering 3GB data for the entire period.

Best Mobiles in India