Reliance Jio Launches Freedom Packs; Plans To Increase Customer Base News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has introduced five new freedom prepaid plans for its users in the country. These new packs come without any fair usage policy (FUP) limit on the data, which means the data users get with these packs have to be used in the entire validity.

The new prepaid pack starts from Rs. 127 and goes up to Rs. 2,397. Notably, these packs come with short, medium, and long-term validity. So, let's have a look at all benefits of the new Reliance Jio packs.

Reliance Jio New Prepaid Packs: Check Details

These packs are available at Rs. 127, Rs. 247, Rs. 447, Rs. 597, and Rs. 2,397. The first pack of Rs. 127 ships 12GB of data, unlimited calling, complimentary subscription to Jio application, and 100 messages per day. The Rs. 247 plan provides 25GB of data for 30 days, whereas Rs. 447 plan offers 50GB of data for 60 days.

The fourth plan of Rs. 597 ships come with 75GB of data for three months, and Rs. 2,397 prepaid plan provide 365GB of data for 365 days, which means users will get 1GB of data every day. These packs also ship unlimited calling and 100 messages per day for the entire period. It includes access to all Reliance Jio applications.

The new packs come soon after Reliance Jio introduced Rs. 98 pack for 14 days. This pack ships 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and subscriptions to Jio applications for the entire period. In addition, Jio integrated its services with WhatsApp so that users can recharge their numbers and make payments easily.

Besides, the new chatbots will provide the vaccine availability details. The chatbot helps users to know about the side effects, eligibility, process, and other details about the vaccine.

The newly launched plans will allow users to consume data as much as users want to use in a day. However, there are chances that users need to spend extra on data vouchers if their data needs are high. But still, if users are looking for calling benefits, then they can go for these plans, which is why we believe that these packs are good for those who have fluctuating data needs.

Best Mobiles in India