Reliance Jio Offering Extra Data With Three Prepaid Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

All telecom operators in India are making changes to their packs. Similarly, Reliance Jio is making changes in its prepaid plans despite its packs are affordable in the entire industry. However, with the extra data, its prepaid plans have become better. Reliance Jio is providing similar benefits with three prepaid packs. These plans offer a huge amount of data along with OTT benefits with those packs.

Reliance Jio Extra Data Benefits: Check Here For All Details

Reliance Jio offers three packs in the same category. These plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 888, and Rs. 2,599 respectively. The first plan in the same segment will cost you Rs. 499 is known as the best seller pack, where users will get 3GB of data per day, unlimited calling, 100 messages every day, and Jio apps access for 28 days. It includes an extra 6GB of data and access to Disney+ Hotstar for one year. This pack is known as the best seller pack.

The Rs. 888 plan offers an extra 5GB of data and 2GB of data per day. It includes JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, JioCloud, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day for 84 days. The pack is known as the Super Value pack and offers Disney+ Hotstar access for one year.

The Rs. 2,599 pack offers benefits for 365 days. This plan offers 2GB of data per day, extra 10GB of data, unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, JioCloud app for the same period. However, customers will get Disney+ Hotstar access for one year.

Apart from these packs, there are other two packs, where users will get access to the same app. These packs are priced at Rs. 666 and 2,599. The Rs. 666 pack offers benefits for 56 days. This packs also ships 2GB of data per day, 100 messages per day, unlimited calling for the same period.

It includes Jio apps access and a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for one year. The Rs. 888 pack offers 2GB of data per day, Jio apps access for 84 days. This pack offers content from all applications.

