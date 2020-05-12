Reliance Jio Offering Free Calls To Same Network Even After Plan Expiry News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is reportedly come up with a new offer, where it is offering a grace period. The grace period lasts for 24 hours and is especially for prepaid users when their plan expires. This move seems good for those users who are unable to recharge during COVID-19.

However, there is a catch. This facility will be available for only prepaid users who opted for Rs. 98 plans, reports OnlyTech. The report also pointed out that the user needs to recharge after 24 hours. In this grace period, users can call on the same network for free. Reliance Jio has not made any official announcement yet, so there is no information available about the other packs.

Reliance Jio Launches 'Work From Home' Plans

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has also announced the launch of new plans. The new plan will be available at Rs. 2,399, where it is offering 2GB data every day for 365 days. It ships unlimited calling on the same network and 12,000 minutes for calling on Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, BSNL, and MTNL.

Apart from that, the company has introduced three plans. The plans are priced at Rs. 51, Rs. 201, and Rs. 251. The Rs. 51 ships 30GB data on the existing plans. The Rs. 201 is offering 50GB data, while Rs. 251 is providing 2GB per day for 51 days. Reliance Jio has been changing its plans, ever since the lockdown announced, which makes its plans more attractive.

Reliance Jio Leading In Terms Of Subscribers: TRAI

Reliance Jio has become the market leader in Delhi-NCR in terms of subscribers. The operator has become the largest operator in less than four years of its operations. According to the TRAI data, Reliance Jio has added 1.77 crore subscribers in January in Delhi.

If we talk about the market share, the private players are holding 89.39 percent market share, while both MTNL and BSNL contributes only 10.61 percent share. "The private access service providers held 89.39 percent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.61 percent," TRAI data said.

