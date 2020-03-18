ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reliance Jio Offering More Calling Benefits With IUC Top-Ups

    By
    |

    After launching several prepaid plans, Reliance Jio has launched IUC vouchers in India. The IUC top-up vouchers are priced at Rs. 10, Rs. 20, Rs. 50, Rs. 100, Rs. 500, and Rs. 1,000. The users will not get full talk time with these plans; however, these plans are offering 4G data without any expiry date.

    Reliance Jio Offering More Calling Benefits With IUC Top-Ups

     

    Reliance Jio IUC Plans: Details

    Let's start with Rs. 10 IUC top-up plan, where you get Rs. 7.47 talk time, 124 IUC minute, 1GB of 4G data. Whereas, Rs. 20 IUC plan offers 14.95 talk time along with 249 minutes for calling and 2GB data. The Rs. 50 and Rs. 100 IUC provides 656 minutes for calling to other networks alongside 5GB and 10GB data benefits, respectively. Then, there's an Rs. 500 IUC plan 7,012 off-net minutes or Rs 420.73 talk time benefit. The Rs. 1,000 pack offers 100GB of 4G data. It is worth mentioning that these plans come without any limit.

    Reliance Jio 4G Vouchers: Details

    Apart from that, the company is offering 4G vouchers. There are five data vouchers under this category. The plans are priced at Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 51, Rs. 101, and Rs. 251 The basic plan is priced at Rs. 11 ships 400MB data, Rs. 21 along with 1GB of 4G data, Rs. 51 provides 3GB data and Rs. 101 ships 6GB data. Then, there's an Rs. 251 voucher, where you get 2GB data for 51 days.

    To recall, the company launched Rs. 2,121 plan. It includes 1.5GB data every day and messages benefit. This plan comes with 336 days. The telco is offering 12,000 minutes for calling to all networks. It also ships the subscription of JioTV and JioCinema. In comparison, with other operators Reliance Jio is offering much more attractive benefits.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 18:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X