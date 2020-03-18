Reliance Jio Offering More Calling Benefits With IUC Top-Ups News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching several prepaid plans, Reliance Jio has launched IUC vouchers in India. The IUC top-up vouchers are priced at Rs. 10, Rs. 20, Rs. 50, Rs. 100, Rs. 500, and Rs. 1,000. The users will not get full talk time with these plans; however, these plans are offering 4G data without any expiry date.

Reliance Jio IUC Plans: Details

Let's start with Rs. 10 IUC top-up plan, where you get Rs. 7.47 talk time, 124 IUC minute, 1GB of 4G data. Whereas, Rs. 20 IUC plan offers 14.95 talk time along with 249 minutes for calling and 2GB data. The Rs. 50 and Rs. 100 IUC provides 656 minutes for calling to other networks alongside 5GB and 10GB data benefits, respectively. Then, there's an Rs. 500 IUC plan 7,012 off-net minutes or Rs 420.73 talk time benefit. The Rs. 1,000 pack offers 100GB of 4G data. It is worth mentioning that these plans come without any limit.

Reliance Jio 4G Vouchers: Details

Apart from that, the company is offering 4G vouchers. There are five data vouchers under this category. The plans are priced at Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 51, Rs. 101, and Rs. 251 The basic plan is priced at Rs. 11 ships 400MB data, Rs. 21 along with 1GB of 4G data, Rs. 51 provides 3GB data and Rs. 101 ships 6GB data. Then, there's an Rs. 251 voucher, where you get 2GB data for 51 days.

To recall, the company launched Rs. 2,121 plan. It includes 1.5GB data every day and messages benefit. This plan comes with 336 days. The telco is offering 12,000 minutes for calling to all networks. It also ships the subscription of JioTV and JioCinema. In comparison, with other operators Reliance Jio is offering much more attractive benefits.

