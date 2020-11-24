Reliance Jio Plans That Ships 3,000 FUP Minutes For Calling On Airtel, Vi, BSNL, And MTNL News oi-Priyanka Dua

All Reliance Jio packs offer several benefits along with fair-usage-policy for calling on other networks. While calling on the same network is free. Notably, Reliance Jio and BSNL plan come with a FUP limit on the calling and data. So, in that way, we are listing all Reliance Jio packs that come with 3,000 FUP.

Reliance Jio Rs. 555, Rs. 599, Rs. 777, And Rs. 999: Details

Let's start with Rs. 555 prepaid plan, where it is offering 3,000 FUP minutes for calling while calling on the same network is completely free. It ships 1.5GB of data and 100 messages per day for 84 days. It includes complimentary access to all Jio apps. In total, this pack is offering 126GB of data.

The Rs. 599 is offering 2GB data per day, which means users will get 168GB data for 84 days. This plan also ships 3,000 minutes for calling on Vodafone-Idea, Airtel, BSNL, and MTNL. On the other hand, Jio to Jio is free. This plan is also providing access to all Jio apps.

The other plan of Rs. 777 is offering 1.5GB per day + 5 GB data. It also ships unlimited calling to the same network and 3,000 minutes for calling on other platforms. This pack also ships 100 messages per day access to all Jio applications.

Then, there is a plan of Rs. 999, which is providing 3GB data, 100 messages per day, 3,000 minutes for calling on other networks, free calling on the Jio network. It also ships complimentary access to all Jio applications, similar to other plans. This plan is available for 84 days and in total, you'll get 252GB data. This means that Reliance Jio is offering 3000 minutes for calling with four packs; however, Rs. 999 pack ships more data along with long validity.

