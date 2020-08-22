Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans That offering Free Live Streaming Of IPL Matches News oi-Priyanka Dua

Recently, Reliance Jio has joined hands with Disney+ Hotstar to offer content to its prepaid subscribers. The benefit is available to limited plans. And these packs will now offer live streaming of IPL 2020 matches. In fact, Reliance Jio will allow its JioFiber customers to watch matches. However, customers who are not using these plans will not get free access to watch the match. Let's make a list of plans that will be offering IPL streaming.

Reliance Jio Plans That Ships IPL Streaming

The Rs. 401 is offering 90GB data for 28 days. This means 3GB data per day for the same period. This plan is also offering an extra 6GB data for free. The plan is also offering free calling on the same network along with 1,000 minutes FUP limit for other cellular networks, 100 messages per day, and access to all Jio in-house apps such as Jio Cinema, Jio TV, JioNews.

The other plan in this list is an annual plan, where you get 10GB data extra along with 2GB data daily. This means 740GB data in total. It includes access to Disney+ Hotstar, free calling on Reliance Jio's network, and FUP limit for calling on other networks is 12,000. It also ships 100 messages per day and subscriptions to apps like Jio TV, JioNews, JioKids, and JioCinema. This plan is available at Rs. 2,599.

Furthermore, the company is providing IPL streaming with all plans that are above Rs. 849, reports 91 Mobiles. This means the streaming is available at Rs. 999, Rs. 2,399, and Rs. 4,999. Let's talk about other benefits with these plans, the Rs. 999 provides 3GB data every day for 84 days, while Rs. 2,399 ships 730GB data for 365 days. and Rs. 4,999 is providing 350GB data in total. On the other hand, the first plan gets you 3,000 minutes for calling and complimentary access to all Jio apps. The other two plans are offering 12,000 minutes for calling.

