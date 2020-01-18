ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reliance Jio Q3 Results: Reliance Jio Profit Surges 62%

    By
    |

    Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has posted a 62.5 percent increase in its nets profit for Q3 (October-December). While, the operating revenue rose 28.3 percent year-on-year to Rs. 13,968 crore. Besides, the average revenue per user rose to Rs. 128.4 from Rs. 120. This was the first time after seven quarters. Jio also claims that it has 370 million users by the end of December.

    Reliance Jio Q3 Results: Reliance Jio Profit Surges 62%

     

    "We are delivering on our promise to be the driver of the digital revolution in the country. Jio is also determined to redefine the wireline infrastructure, home entertainment and enterprise market in India with its FTTx services which bundle best-in-class connectivity with a bouquet of digital content and services," Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman, and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said in a statement.

    He said, "To drive the next leg of growth, a truly transformational and disruptive digital services company has been set-up which will bring together India's No.1 connectivity platform, leading digital app ecosystem and world's best tech capabilities, for creating a truly Digital Society for each Indian."

    However, Reliance Jio states that there were statutory dues (license fee and spectrum usage charges) of around Rs. 117 crore.

    Key Highlights Of The Reliance Jio Q3 Results: Details

    1 The company has received Rs. 13,968 crore standalone revenue from its operations.

    2 Reliance Jio posted standalone EBITDA of Rs. 5,601 crore in Q3.

    3 The company has posted a standalone net profit of Rs. 1,350 crore, during the quarter.

    4 Jio's claims that currently, it has 370 million subscribers.

    5 Jio reported data traffic of 1,208 crore GB during that quarter.

    6 Total voice traffic rose to 82,640 crore minutes which is 30.3 percent Year-on-Year growth.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio
    Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 14:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue