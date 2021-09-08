Reliance Jio Removes Rs. 39 And Rs. 69 Pack, Ahead Of JioPhone Next Launch; Here's Why News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is also following Airtel and Vodafone-Idea as it has removed two entry-level packs from its platform. The company has silently removed Rs. 39 and Rs. 69 JioPhone plans from its website. Now, JioPhone's first pack is priced at Rs. 75 and goes up to Rs. 749.

It is worth noting that Rs. 39 and Rs. 69 was introduced in May this year; however, both plans have been removed by the telecom operator, which means it wants users to choose high-end plans that start from Rs. 75.

Reliance JioPhone Rs. 39 And Rs. 69 Plans

For the unaware, the JioPhone plan of Rs. 39 and Rs. 69 plans are valid for 14 days. The Rs. 39 offers 100 MB data per day and unlimited calling for only 14 days, whereas Rs. 69 pack offers unlimited calling and 7GB of data for the same period.

Reliance Jio Removes Entry Level Plans For JioPhone Users

It is important to mention that these packs were launched to provide calling and data benefits to low-income groups during the second wave of COVID-19. But now, the situation has gotten better and people of the same group are back in the town, which is why Reliance Jio has discontinued both plans.

However, one should not that forget that Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have already removed Rs. 49 pack from their platforms as both want to increase revenue and ARPU. The first pack of Airtel and Vodafone-Idea now starts from Rs. 79, which is again costlier than Reliance Jio Rs. 75 pack.

There are also chances that Reliance Jio might come up with new plans for the upcoming smartphone as it has been designed for 2G users so, we expect that the telco might bring pocket-friendly plans.

Notably, Reliance Jio is known for providing affordable plans. It is the only reason why Reliance Jio is leading the sector with 441 million customers. The telecom operator plans are 20 percent cheaper than other brands, especially packs, which offer benefits for 28 and 56 days.

The telecom operator is also attracting users of other telcos due to such plans. However, analysts believe that Vodafone-Idea plans to remove Rs. 49 pack is good as it might help the telco to increase overall revenue. On the other hand, Fitch Ratings believes that India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea is likely to lose 70 million users in the next 12 months.

"So there is an opportunity for both Jio and Bharti to gain subscribers and revenue market share at the expense of Vodafone Idea. These investments through the rights issuance will help them to further strengthen their network position and to gain more subscribers, especially at the expense of Vodafone Idea," Nitin Soni of Fitch Ratings said.

DoT Relief Measures For Telcos

This statement comes at that when the Department of Telecommunication is working on a relief package for telecom operators, especially Vodafone-Idea, which has to clear Rs. 1.9 lakh crore of dues. The telecom operators are also looking for a decision on floor pricing so that none of the telcos offer plans at less prices to attract users to their services.

