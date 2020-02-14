Reliance Jio Tops TRAI MySpeed Data For Download Speed In January News oi-Priyanka Dua

According to TRAI MySpeed data, Reliance Jio has managed to achieve 20.9Mbps 4G download speed in January. Vodafone is leading the upload speed chart. Interestingly, Jio is leading the chart, despite the fact, there is a dip in speed if you compare it with November 27.2Mbps.

On the other hand, Airtel had 7.9Mbps speed, Vodafone posted 7.6 Mbps and Idea offered only 6.5 Mbps speed in January. This shows that Jio has posted three times more speed than other players. TRAI is computing the speed through its Myspeed applications which provides real-time speed, as per the regulator claims.

Even though Vodafone and Idea have announced their merger in 2018, TRAI is still calculating their speed individually, as the integration of the network is going on. In fact, the deadline for the integration has been extended by Q1 2021 as against March 2020.

Vodafone has also issued a statement that says that the integration process is going on and it will be completed in Q12021. "Integration is progressing well and is expected to complete by Q1FY21. In the remaining five circles, integration continues to move at a rapid pace based on a cluster-by-cluster approach," Vodafone said.

The data also pointed out that Vodafone is leading the upload speed with 6Mbps speed, followed by Idea 5.6 Mbps in January. Whereas, Reliance Jio posted 4.6Mbps and lastly, Airtel has managed to offer 3.8Mbps upload speed in January. For the unaware, the download speed helps in accessing the content from other websites. The upload speed allows you to share content on other apps.

It is worth mentioning that Reliance Jio is leading the telecom sector with 370 million users. The company has garnered 14.8 million users in Q3 of this financial year. Currently, it has a 32.1 market share. In addition, Reliance Jio has posted a net profit of Rs. 1,350 crore in the October-December quarter. When it comes to ARPU, the telco reported Rs. 128 per user as against Rs. 120 in Q2 2020.

