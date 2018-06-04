Reliance Jio started hiring a special team for AI to work under Akash Ambani

Reliance Jio one of the top most company in the entire Indian telecom industry is been reported for started hiring a team of professionals under Akash Ambani. This special team will work on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its beneficial output for the growth of the company.

Livemint has quoted two anonymous sources as saying, "Reliance Jio has hired a few senior people who will build this team...the company wants to set up this team in either Bengaluru or Hyderabad... Akash Ambani is taking the keen interest in this and is expected to lead this initiative."

"Reliance Jio has already started the recruitment process in Bengaluru...apart from AI, it is looking for people who can work on machine learning and blockchain," the second anonymous source said.

The company has started the process of recruitment in Bengaluru but haven't decided the final location. Apart from AI, the company is also looking for people who are experts in machine learning and blockchain.

Reliance Jio entered the Indian telecom sector with zero subscribers and now it has a customer base of 186 million. In two years company has seen a huge growth in the telecom industry. It was the first ever brand who pushed its cheaps data and voice services totally free. It has created a tariff war in the entire telecom industry.

The company is looking to expand in the sector of the blockchain. In May the company has also launched an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based brand platform called JioInteract including features like video call centres, video catalogue, and virtual showrooms. The platform was to allow users to ask questions and respond to them in the most appropriate way.

The platform also comes auto-learning feature which will improve the answering accuracy. Reliance Jio is also looking forward to upgrading the ecosystem and innovate technologies like virtual showrooms, product demonstration etc.

On the other hand, rival brand Airtel jas also appointed former NASA executive Santanu Bhattacharya as Chief Data Scientist to accelerate efforts around emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence. Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality. Let's see what Reliance Jio is planning to do with the new team, and when the team will start working.

Source