Reliance Jio ties up with Screenz to create its digital engagement platform

Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio today announced an exclusive partnership with Screenz, a platform for "entertainment-based interactivity" used by world's top broadcasters and format owners.

The partnership will add to Jio's existing platform for gamification, which could be seen during the on-going Jio Cricket Play Along, where it has enrolled over 65 million unique users already.

With this exclusive partnership, Jio Screenz will become the largest platform and one of the only integrated providers of entertainment-based gamification in India, the telco claims.

Furthermore, this will empower broadcasters and publishers to create engaging content with robust scalability. The features on this platform are highly adaptable for varied content, allowing for live, real-time interactions between broadcasters and viewers, keeping them watching and engaged.

Jio also claims that its Screenz platform will provide increased engagement and new advertising opportunities due to its abilities to create differentiated interactions utilizing distinct and specific profiles of individual viewers.

Here are the features of the Jio Screenz platform:

1. Jio Screenz Platform allows a real-time two-way conversation between broadcasters and viewers in form of quizzes, polls, and votes during a TV show.

2. It provides an easy to use Content Management System (CMS) that enables broadcasters to design, create and launch interactive engagements.

3. This can be enabled on any digital App using SDK with support on Android, iOS and Jio Kai-OS.

4. Jio Screenz supports various social networks namely Google, Facebook, Twitter and more.

5. To ensure a continuous learning and feedback loop, it supports rich data reporting and creates unique profiles for each user, hence enabling targeted advertisement.

This is the second such innovative brand-engagement platform launched by Jio in the last few days. Last week, Jio announced the launch of the world's first artificial intelligence-based brand engagement platform called JioInteract.

To kick-start, Jio has on-boarded Bollywood's biggest star Amitabh Bachchan, who will promote his upcoming comedy-drama film '102 Not Out'. Via this platform, users can ask questions related to his upcoming comedy-drama film, 102 Not Out and even book movie tickets in real-time through the ticketing-partner BookMyShow.