Reliance Jio To Offer Better 4G Coverage; Deploys Extra 20 MHz Spectrum In Odisha News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is likely to add more customers in Odisha as it has deployed extra spectrum in the same circle. The telecom operator has added 20 MHz extra airwaves, which have been acquired in the auction. This development comes soon after the company purchased airwaves in all 22 circles.

Reliance Jio Spectrum In Odisha

The telecom operator purchased spectrum in three bands, such as 800 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2300 MHz bands respectively. Notably, the company purchased a 20 MHz spectrum consisting of 5 MHz and 10 MHz bands in 800 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2300 MHz bands in the auction.

Reliance Jio has deployed 10,000+ network sites across the state. After this, Reliance Jio is offering the total bandwidth available in Odisha will be 60 MHz. It includes 10 MHz in both 800 MHz, in 1800 MHz bands, and 40MHz in 2300 MHz bands.

Notably, India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio has more than 1.4 crores users in the state. In fact, the company claims that it has 41 percent mobile users and 50 percent market share in the same circle. The increasing demand for 4G towers will further expand the 4G network in 2021.

Reliance Jio has more than 10,000 4G network sites in Odisha. It is worth noting that the telecom operator purchased 488.35MHz spectrum in 800MHz, 1800MHz, and 2300MHz bands in the spectrum auction. The company has bought spectrum worth Rs. 57,123 crores for 20 years.

Reliance Jio Extra Spectrum In Karnataka

Meanwhile, the company has deployed extra airwaves in Karnataka. The company has deployed an extra 15 MHz airwaves to increase the user base in the same circle.

Reliance has more than 426 million customers in the country and an increased spectrum will help the telco to increase its user base in the same circles. Similarly, Airtel is also adding extra spectrum in circles.

Spectrum augmentation is likely to increase the network and user experience in Odisha, which is why we believe that the extra spectrum is helpful in the ongoing pandemic situation and will allow users to attend online classes and work from home professionals during the lockdown easily.

Best Mobiles in India