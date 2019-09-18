ENGLISH

    TRAI Data: Reliance Jio Tops 4G Chart For August

    Reliance Jio has once again recorded the fastest download speeds in August this year. The company has posted 21.3Mbps during the month. Jio was followed by other players such as Airtel, Vodafone and Idea, according to the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on MySpeed Portal.

    Meanwhile, Airtel posted 8.2 Mbps speeds in August. While Vodafone and Idea recorded an average download speed of 7.7 Mbps and 6.1 Mbps, respectively. This is lower when compared to 7.7 Mbps and 6.6 Mbps in July. Even though both Vodafone and Idea have merged their operations, TRAI is publishing their average speed separately.

    It is worth mentioning that both Vodafone and Idea are leading the chart in terms of uploading speed. Vodafone has managed to garner 5.5 Mbps speed, while Idea registered 5.1 Mbps during the same month. However, the speed is lower than last month.

    On the other hand, Reliance Jio posted an average upload speed of 4.4 Mbps, while Airtel registered 3.1 Mbps speed in August. TRAI uses its My Speed app to collect the data on a real-time basis. The MySpeed app is already available on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. In fact, you can also check the network speed you are getting.

    As we know that all telecom operators are providing tariff plans at dirt cheap prices. In fact, no one is charging for calling. But for browsing the internet, you need to have a good speed. So, we believe that companies should start focusing on providing network speed rather than just launching new plans.

    Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 10:48 [IST]
