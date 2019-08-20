Just In
Reliance Jio Tops 4G Download Speed, BSNL Leads In 3G: TRAI
Reliance Jio has emerged as the country's highest download speed provider in July at 21Mbps per second, after registering a dip in 4G download speed in June this year. While, Vodafone clocked the highest upload speed in the month.
With this Jio has managed to beat, Airtel with 8.8 Mbps, Vodafone at 7.7 Mbps average download speed, followed by Idea Cellular at 6.6 Mbps, as per the recent data published by sector regulator TRAI. Though Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged their operations, TRAI has published their performance separately.
While the state-run telecom operator BSNL was the fastest 3G operator with an average download speed of 2.5 Mbps in July. Idea is followed by BSNL with 2Mbps average download speed, Vodafone with 1.9 Mbps, and Airtel network recorded 3G download speed of 1.4 Mbps.
The data speed has been computed by TRAI based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.
It is worth mentioning that Vodafone topped the chart in terms of upload speed. The telecom operator was the fastest 4G upload network with an average speed of 5.8 Mbps in July. Idea Cellular followed it with 5.3 Mbps upload speed. However, Reliance Jio registered a speed of 4.3Mbps, followed by Airtel with 3.2 Mbps.
Jio Has Best 4G Availability And Airtel Tops Download Speed
As per a report by OpenSignal, Airtel is providing highest download speeds for 4G mobile connectivity, while Reliance Jio continued to have the highest availability of 4G LTE in India.
Notably, Airtel has shown growth across all the metrics captured by the researchers. The report further states that Airtel has also topped in the video experience department by providing a host of interesting content to its user base.
Our Thought
As we all know that the download speed plays an important role when a user watches a video or browse the internet. While, good upload speed is required when a user wants to share data like images, videos and any other files through email or social media applications. So we believe that the telecom operators should invest more in the 4G network only then they can provide a good network.
