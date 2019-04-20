Reliance Jio tops 4G/LTE availability in India: Opensignal News oi-Priyanka Dua Airtel showed the greatest improvement in its Video Experience score by over 5 points to win our national award with a score of 44.4 (out-of-100)

According to a new report by OpenSignal, Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has grown its 4G/LTE availability to 97.5 percent, while Airtel has reported the second slot with 85. 6 percent.

As per the report, Jio's network expansion is remarkable. Jio has been a fully-fledged 4G operator for less than three years but has completely disrupted the market with its rapid network rollout and unlimited data plans.

In our first report on the India market two years ago, Jio scored an outstanding 91.5 percent 4G Availability. Six months later the operator had passed the 95 percent mark, and its score has been steadily growing ever since Opensignal said.

However, the report said that Sunil Mittal- led Bharti Airtel is giving a tough fight to Reliance Jio.

Airtel showed the greatest improvement in its Video Experience score by over 5 points to win our national award with a score of 44.4 (out-of-100). And all of India's operators improved their scores by at least 2 points to pass the 40 point mark and enter our Fair category.

But despite Airtel's dominance, all five of India's main national operators saw their Download Speed Experience scores improve. Idea, Jio, and Vodafone all improved by at least half a megabit in our measurements.

And while BSNL's 3G services remained some way behind the pack, it managed to improve its Download Speed Experience score by nearly 7 percent in the past six months.

Besides, Idea won our Upload Speed Experience award - but the operator is coming under pressure from its gaining rivals. Idea grew its average score by 4 percent in the past months to reach 3 Mbps, while all its competitors saw double-figure increases in our average Upload Speed Experience measurements.

Vodafone came second in our table with a score of 2.6 Mbps, while Airtel passed the 2 Mbps mark to reach 2.2 Mbps.