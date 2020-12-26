Reliance Jio Users Have To Pay Rs. 1,800 Security Deposit On Rs. 1,499 Postpaid Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has been active in terms of providing new prepaid and postpaid plans to its customers. The operator has recently added new postpaid packs that are priced between Rs. 399 to Rs. 1,499. Besides, the operator is providing Rs. 199 postpaid plans, which are not offering any access to any OTT apps.

Other postpaid packs are available at Rs. 399, Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499. All these newly launched plans are providing several benefits, such as free calling, data benefit, along with data rollover facilities. It includes a complimentary subscription to OTT apps like Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, Netflix, and more. However, many things come under terms & conditions that you should know before buying the pack.

Rs. 1,499 Postpaid Plus Plan: Detials

Although Reliance Jio postpaid plans are quite affordable in comparison to other private players, users have to a security deposit of Rs. 1,800 on the Rs. 1,499, which is not refundable and the most costly plan. Moreover, Reliance Jio says that the security deposit has to be paid in advance and will be refundable after users cleared the pending dues. In addition, India's leading telecom operator said that it will give up the security deposit after checking the postpaid history and credit score of the customer. Secondly, Reliance Jio users are not allowed to leave the plan for the next six months and in case if a customer does so, then Jio postpaid users have to pay Rs. 1,499 plus taxes.

On the other hand, Airtel is not charging any security deposit on calls; but international users have to pay Rs. 3,000 as a refundable security amount. While Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is charging Rs. 99 as a one-time charge and Rs. 199 as a refundable amount to all postpaid users.

