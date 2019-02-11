Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best 2GB data plans for 28 days

Ever since Reliance Jio introduced its services in India, almost all telecom players have reduced rates of their prepaid plans to cope with the ongoing tariff war.

However, this might create confusion among users as which plan is best for them. So today we are listing top prepaid plans from telcos which offers 2GB data for 28 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 198. Prepaid Plan

Mukesh Ambani - owned Reliance Jio Rs. 198 recharge plans provide 2GB daily data, unlimited local, STD, roaming calls without any FUP limit.

In addition to that users are getting 100 SMS per day for a period of 28 days. This plan also offers free access to the Jio suite of apps.

There is also Rs. 299 prepaid plan which offers 3GB 4G data, while Rs 509 provides 4GB daily data for 28 days.

The Rs. 799 plan is providing 5GB data per daily data which means 140 GB 4G data for 28 days.

Vodafone Rs. 255 Prepaid Plan

The Rs.255 plans offer unlimited voice calls with 2 GB data 4G/3G per day and 100 SMS per days for 28 days. However, there is a catch as this plan is available in only some regions.

There is also some restrictions like users are allowed to call only 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week.

This pack is only available in circles Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra & Goa, and Uttar Pradesh West.

Airtel Rs. 249 Prepaid Plans

The Rs 249 plans provide unlimited calling benefit with free roaming and 100 national SMS per day.

In addition to users are getting 2GB data. There is also Rs. 349 which offers 3GB daily data.