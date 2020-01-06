Revenue From Voice Might Drop Further By 2024: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite the fact that telecom operators are under stress, due to the free voice calls introduced by Reliance Jio, as operators were getting major revenues from voice calls. And now, a new report claims that the revenue will drop further. The report says there are high chances that the revenue from the calling might drop to $208 million by 2024 as against $381 billion last year.

According to the report by Juniper Research users will continue to use free OTT apps. The firm expects that revenue will decline by 45 percent by 2024. However, the firm suggested that good 4G coverage will increase the video calls from mobiles. The report said, "This trend will contribute to declining voice revenue for the operator."

Furthermore, the report forecast that Video over LTE (ViLTE) will increase the operator revenue by $33billion in the next five years. Besides, the research firm expects that the operator will invest in AI-enabled communication services. "The 5G proliferation will generate new revenue streams for operators by enabling innovative use cases for VoLTE and ViLTE," the report added.

Telecom Operator Are Introducing Voice over Wi-Fi Services In India

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio and Airtel are introducing a new technology called Voice over Wi-Fi. While, Airtel has launched this service in many circles such as Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

This service is compatible with many smartphones also like the iPhone 6s series and above, all OnePlus 7 models, Redmi K20, K20 Pro, and POCO F1.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio is still in the testing phase. However, many reports are surfacing online that said the latter is providing this service in Nashik and Delhi. But it is worth mentioning that Reliance Jio has so far not made any official announcement on that front. The newly launched service allows users to make calls through Wi-Fi network without any cost.

