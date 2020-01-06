ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Revenue From Voice Might Drop Further By 2024: Report

    By
    |

    Despite the fact that telecom operators are under stress, due to the free voice calls introduced by Reliance Jio, as operators were getting major revenues from voice calls. And now, a new report claims that the revenue will drop further. The report says there are high chances that the revenue from the calling might drop to $208 million by 2024 as against $381 billion last year.

    Revenue From Voice Might Drop Further By 2024: Report

     

    According to the report by Juniper Research users will continue to use free OTT apps. The firm expects that revenue will decline by 45 percent by 2024. However, the firm suggested that good 4G coverage will increase the video calls from mobiles. The report said, "This trend will contribute to declining voice revenue for the operator."

    Furthermore, the report forecast that Video over LTE (ViLTE) will increase the operator revenue by $33billion in the next five years. Besides, the research firm expects that the operator will invest in AI-enabled communication services. "The 5G proliferation will generate new revenue streams for operators by enabling innovative use cases for VoLTE and ViLTE," the report added.

    Telecom Operator Are Introducing Voice over Wi-Fi Services In India

    Meanwhile, Reliance Jio and Airtel are introducing a new technology called Voice over Wi-Fi. While, Airtel has launched this service in many circles such as Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

    This service is compatible with many smartphones also like the iPhone 6s series and above, all OnePlus 7 models, Redmi K20, K20 Pro, and POCO F1.

    On the other hand, Reliance Jio is still in the testing phase. However, many reports are surfacing online that said the latter is providing this service in Nashik and Delhi. But it is worth mentioning that Reliance Jio has so far not made any official announcement on that front. The newly launched service allows users to make calls through Wi-Fi network without any cost.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio
    Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 19:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue