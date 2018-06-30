ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

RIL to acquire Radisys to accelerate 5G, IOT in India

Radisys is known for providing open telecom solutions to service providers worldwide.

By:

Related Articles

    Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Industries (RIL) today said that it will acquire Radisys Corp. or $1.72 per share in cash.

    RIL to acquire Radisys to accelerate 5G, IOT in India

    "This acquisition further accelerates Jio's global innovation and technology leadership in the areas of 5G, IOT and open source architecture adoption," said Akash Ambani, Director of Reliance Jio.

    He said: "Reliance and Jio have been disrupting legacy business models and establishing new global benchmarks. Radisys' top-class management and engineering team offer Reliance rapid innovation and solution development expertise globally, which complements our work towards software-centric disaggregated networks and platforms, enhancing the value to customers across consumer and enterprise segments."

    Radisys is known for providing open telecom solutions to service providers worldwide.

    Brian Bronson, CEO of Radisys said: "The backing and support of India-based global conglomerate Reliance, will accelerate our strategy and the scale required by our customers to further deploy our full suite of products and services. The Radisys team will continue to work independently on driving its future growth, innovation, and expansion. The addition of Reliance's visionary leadership and strong market position will enhance Radisys' ability to develop and integrate large-scale, disruptive, open-centric end-to-end solutions.

    Radisys has nearly 600 employees with an engineering team based out of Bangalore, India, and sales and support offices globally.

    Furthermore, the transaction is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval of Radisys' shareholders, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.

    RIL intends to finance the transaction through its own internal accruals, the statement said.

    Covington & Burling LLP is acting as legal advisor and Ernst & Young provided diligence and tax advisory services to RIL while Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is acting as financial advisor and Baker & McKenzie LLP is acting as legal advisor to Radisys.

    Radisys delivers value to service providers and telecom equipment vendors by providing disruptive open-centric software, hardware, and service capabilities that enable the migration to next-generation network topologies, the statement informed further.

    Read More About: reliance jio telecom news
    Story first published: Saturday, June 30, 2018, 12:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue