RIL to invest Rs. 3000 crore in next 3 years in Odisha, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani today said that the company will invest Rs. 3000 in the next three years in Odisha.

He said, "Reliance has already invested over 6,000 crores in Odisha. And today am committing to investing an additional 3,000 crore in the next three years in our various businesses in Odisha."

Ambani said, " RIL has created sustained new employment opportunities ─ both direct and indirect ─ to over 30,000 people in the state."

He also pointed out that since Jio commenced operations little over two years ago, India has moved from the 155th rank in mobile broadband penetration to being the number 1 nation in mobile data consumption in the world.

We are committed to connecting everyone and everything, everywhere always with the highest quality and the most affordable price, he added.

Ambani said, "Our aim is to take the power of Digital Life to every nook and corner of the state, particularly in rural Odisha.

He said that Jio has connected all cities and towns, and 43 thousand villages in Odisha. "I am glad to report that the per capita data consumption in Odisha is among the highest in the country," he said.

Ambani said that RIL is working with Odisha Government on an initiative to integrate several lakh women in the digital mainstream under the "Mission Shakti" Scheme.

He said that Reliance is partnering with the State Government of Odisha to set up the "Reliance Foundation - Odisha High-Performance Athletics Centre". This Centre will train local talent under world-renowned experts to develop them into Olympic Medal winners.