Rs. 598 Prepaid Plan: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel, Vs Vodafone-Idea, Which is Better? News oi-Priyanka Dua

It seems that the telecom operators are trying their level best to woo customers during the pandemic. Recently, Vodafone-Idea which has now become Vi, launched work from home plan of Rs. 351 and now, Jio has added another plan in its list. The company brought Rs. 598 pack, which is valid for 56 days. However, both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are also offering plans of Rs. 598 and Rs. 599. So, in that way, we will compare all three plans and tell their benefits to you.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Pack Of Rs. 598: Offers And Other Details

Let's start with Jio's Rs. 598 plan, where users will get 2GB data per day for 56 days. The plan ships FUP of 2,000 minutes for calling on other service providers. It also offers unlimited calling on the same network along with 100 messages per day, and a Jio apps subscription. The Rs. 598 plan is also offering a one-year subscription Disney+ Hotstar VIP app.

Vodafone-Idea Prepaid Pack Of Rs. 599: Offers And Other Details

The telecom operator is offering this plan for 84 days, which seems good as Jio plans last for 56 days only. Besides, Vodafone-Idea is providing 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages. It also includes 100 messages and 5GB extra data for 28 days. However, users have to purchase the plan via its app and website.

Airtel Prepaid Pack Of Rs. 598: Offers And Details

The Airtel plan of Rs. 598 is offering 1.5GB data per day for 84 days. Alongside this, this plan is offering extra 6GB data coupons. This plan is also offering 100 messages and unlimited calling for the same period. It includes a subscription to Xstream and Wynk music app. This plan is also providing unlimited caller tunes along with 150 cashback on FASTag delivery.

Which Plan Is Better?

The new plan of Jio seems good at this point as it is offering Disney+ Hotstar and will let users watch IPL live matches. But still, both Vodafone-Idea and Airtel plan last for 84 days and offering unlimited calling to all networks. So, if you want to watch matches, then you should go Jio plan otherwise Airtel and Vodafone-Idea plans are good.

Best Mobiles in India