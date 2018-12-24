ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Rs. 76 plan from Airtel offers 100 MB data for 28 days: Report

Other plans start with Rs 448 in which users will get s 1.5GB daily data instead of 1.4GB daily data it was offering earlier for 82 days.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    After removing its existing plan such as Rs.344 and Rs.559, India's leading telecom player Airtel has come up Rs. 76 plan, BGR reported.

    Rs. 76 plan from Airtel offers 100 MB data for 28 days: Report

     

    Under this plan, users will get a talk time of Rs. 26 for 28 days. This also includes 100 MB of 3G/4G data along with 60 paise per minute local and STD calls.

    Meanwhile, there is a news that the company has revised two of its existing plan for its prepaid customers.

    The first plan starts with Rs 399 now offers 1 GB data per day, however, the plan used to provide 1.4 GB daily data. The plan also offers 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling for 84 days.

    Other plans start with Rs 448 in which users will get s 1.5GB daily data instead of 1.4GB daily data it was offering earlier for 82 days.

    For those who are not aware, Airtel and Ericsson have recently achieved a download speed of over 500 Mbps on smartphones during a first-ever live 4G trial in India.

    The trail which was conducted by in Delhi-NCR recorded speed over 500 Mbps were recorded on smartphones in an indoor environment.

    In an outdoor environment, the peak download speed of more than 400Mbps was achieved with coverage of about 180 meters from the base station.

    LAA enables the use of unlicensed spectrum in the 5 GHz band in combination with the licensed spectrum. With this, the subscribers get a massively enhanced mobile broadband experience and ultra-fast speeds while operators make efficient use of unlicensed spectrum resources.

    Read More About: airtel telecom news
    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 24, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue