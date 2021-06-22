Samsung Networks Redefined Event Key Highlights News oi-Vivek

Samsung made several new announcements at the Samsung Networks Redefined event, especially related to networking connectivity. The brand confirmed that being connected is now an important part of life and the company also confirmed that it started to work on 5G network back in 2009 even before the complete 4G rollout across the world.

5G technologies are now being used in 68 countries and 162 operators. The company also claims that there are over 300 million users who are currently using the 5G technology. Samsung has signed more 5G contracts than 4G and the company has shipped more than 4 million devices with 5G networking capability.

Samsung To Launch New 5G Modem In 2022

At this event, Samsung confirmed that the company has been building 5G modem chip for 20 years. The company has been shipping 5G SoCs since 2019 and the company confirmed to launch an all-new 5G modem in 2022. Not just hardware, the company has also been working on the software part and is the only brand to virtualize RAN in the US.

5G virtualization replaces dedicated hardware with just software. Samsung operates the single largest virtualized core network. With virtualization, the company offers platforms like Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) and Massive MIMO Radio (MMR). The company is also working to bring network virtualization to more operators across the globe.

Samsung currently offers container-based cloud-native virtualization which is taken care of by the management solution. Samsung's vRAN technology can cover both low-band, mid-band, FDD, and TDD. Samsung is also the first company in the world to offer interoperability between vRAN and MIMO radios.

Samsung mmWave solution such as 5G mmWave Solution Compact Macro combines components like baseband, radio, and antenna into a single package, which makes it the first product with a mmWave spectrum with compact size and easy to install process. This can be used in places like cities, stadiums, hospitals, and more.

It can offer up to 5.23Gbps download speed and it uses both LTE and 5G networks at the same time. Samsung is also working on private 5G networks for enterprises and the government. This can be used on applications like flying drones, automating manufacturing, and analyzing big data.

6G Is Coming Soon

6G is considered as next-generation communication and it is said to open up a new set of opportunities in terms of AR, VR, and machine learning. With 6G we can also expect to see high-fidelity holograms on products like smartwatches. 6G will work on THz (Terahertz) with up to 50x faster than 5G with just 1/10 of a latency.

Best Mobiles in India