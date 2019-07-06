BSNL Introduces Special SIM Cards For Amarnath Pilgrims News oi-Priyanka Dua

The State-run telecom opeartor Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched "Special Yatra SIM Cards" for pilgrims of annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir.

The BSNL pre-loaded Yatra SIM cards are available for the Yatries a Lakhanpur Base Camp, Bagwati Nagar Jammu Base Camp, and Main Exchange Building CSC Kachi Chawni Jammu. In addition to already existing outlets at Baltal and Chandanwari.

Since prepaid connections of other states are not allowed to work in J&K, special pre-loaded Yatra SIMs are being provided by BSNL with the approval of Ministry of Home Affairs and Department of Telecom.

Furthermore, the cost of the Yatra SIMs is Rs. 230/-(including the cost of STV and Plan Voucher) with 20,000 second free talk time and 1.5 GB free data usage and validity of ten days.

Since a large number of pilgrims is expected, voice and SMS have given priority over data, BSNL said.

How To Get BSNL SIM

For obtaining the BSNL pre-loaded Yatra SIM card, valid documents such as Proof of Address, Proof of Identity and applicant's photograph are required to be submitted by the Yatries along with a photocopy of the counterfoil of Registration Slip issued by SASB which shall be considered as a local reference.

In fact, BSNL has requested to purchase the pre-loaded Yatra SIM cards only at the designated counter.

Jio Rs. 102 Plan

Jio has also introduced a special Rs 102 prepaid plan in J&K for the Amarnath Yatra.

This newly launched will provide unlimited voice calls both local and national along with 0.5GB data per day throughout the validity.

Besides the telco is providing 100 SMS messages per day for seven days.

Our Take On Launching Plans For Amarnath Yatra

Despite the fact, BSNL is sitting on a huge debt BSNL is trying hard to impress its customers by launching special SIM cards for Amarnath Yatra as the highly revered pilgrimage undertaken by hundreds and thousands of devotees during summer.

So launching a new plan for Yatra will definitely help the people and the company.

