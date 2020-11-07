Supreme Court Asks Vi And Airtel To Share Details Of All Tariffs With TRAI News oi-Priyanka Dua

The Supreme Court (SC) of India has asked Airtel and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) to share all details of special plans and offers with the regulator. This development comes two years after Telecom Disputes Settlement & Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) allowed telcos not to share details of the tariff plans.

As per the new order, telecom operators have to share every specific detail of tariff plans. Both companies have argued that sharing details might break the confidential norms of offers, however, the apex court in its ruling said that the regulator has to ensure that offers will remain confidential and do not get disclosed to any company and person.

"In the light of the historical background, what is now sought by TRAI to ensure adherence to the regulatory principles of transparency, non-­discrimination, and non­-predation, cannot be said, at least prima facie to be either illegal or wholly unjustified," the order said.

The telecom regulator TRAI has asked all operators to disclose the information about plans. Notably, this decision is especially announced for Airtel and Vodafone as Reliance Jio and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited are providing all details about their tariff plans.

Airtel, Vi Revised Their Postpaid And Red X Plans

Recently, Airtel and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) have revised their plans to bring more transparency in the packs. The telecom operators have made changes in their tariff plans after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has asked them to do so as companies were making false commitments regarding speed and data.

Airtel has also revised its premium plans with its Rs. 499, Rs. 749, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,599, respectively. Similarly, Vodafone-Idea has revised its Red X packs and now it does not claim that customers will premium services and faster data.

