Tata Teleservices Likely To Revive Telecom Business: Launches Smartflo For SMEs News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tata Teleservices is likely to launch its telecom services in India again. This update comes at that time when Airtel and Reliance Jio are adding additional spectrum in some circles, in a bid to attract customers from Vodafone-Idea. Notably, the company is planning to cater to small and medium enterprises first.

The new version of the company is likely to support Tata Electronics, which was developed to tap the small and medium enterprises segment. It also helps the SuperApp digital platform of the company. The SuperApp of the company is likely to bring all consumer services together.

New Tata Tele Business Services Launches Smartflo

The company has announced the launch of Smartflo, the cloud-based platform. The newly launched platform is targeting SMEs, where people are working from distant areas. In addition, the platform can be accessed via smartphones and desktops, reports ET. The report said that is expected to invest Rs. 28,600 in Tata Teleservices in 2020.

Notably, Tata Teleservices transferred its consumer mobile business to Airtel, but its enterprise business has been not merged with Tata Communications. The company has now launched a new business for small and medium enterprises. Tata Communication is catering to large enterprises as there are 63 million small and medium enterprises.

The newly launched services are offering call monitoring, call routing, and status to check calls. The report added that the services are beneficial for insurance, manufacturing, e-commerce, fintech, SMEs, healthcare, banking, and more. However, the company did not make any official comment on the same.

"Perhaps the most important part for 5G services will be the enterprise segment. Anybody who concentrates their resources towards that segment is following a sound approach. Its success will also depend on the timing and results of the auction of 5G spectrum as well as how the subsequent market plays out," said Mahesh Uppal, director at Com First, a telecom consultancy.

It is worth mentioning that Tata Teleservices is entering this space, where leading telecom operators are also expanding their presence. However, we believe that Tata Teleservices is preparing for the 5G services as upcoming technology is expected to play important role in the enterprises' segment. It will help the company to increase its revenue.

Best Mobiles in India