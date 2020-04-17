ENGLISH

    Telcos Seek More Time To Submit Details On Recharge Pattern

    The telecom operators are very active ever since the lockdown has been imposed. The government has considered telecom services under its essential items list. The operators have launched several benefits for their low-income customers (80 to 100 million). In fact, the telecom regulator TRAI wants operators to submit the details of the prepaid recharge patterns.

    The regulator said it will finalize which prepaid pack is doing well and which plan should be extended until May 3. Now, it has been reported that operators have asked for more time to submit the details on the same.

    The operators said that they need time to gather the information, reports PTI. This is the second time that TRAI has asked operators to submit details of prepaid plans. Earlier, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has asked all private players including BSNL and MTNL to submit details of how many customers have received the benefit of extra talk time.

    "You are also required to provide a percentage of such subscribers in terms of the total number of prepaid subscribers as on 24th March 2020 midnight," the regulator said in a letter. Apart from that, the sector regulator wants operators to submit the total number of subscribers they are catering to until January 31, 2020.

    Benefits Announced By Telecom Operators During Lockdown

    Besides, announcing free talk time, operators have extended the validity of prepaid plans. If we talk about benefits then Vodafone-Idea has partnered with Google to help their 2G users so that it can provide them food and shelters.

    Similarly, Airtel has joined hands with Apollo 24|7 to help its customers to check their risk score. Besides, the operators have launched apps and a new feature, where they are offering commissions up to 4 to 6 percent to their users.

    Read More About: reliance jio airtel idea
    Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 18:27 [IST]
