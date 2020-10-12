Telecom Operators Might Increase Revenue In Q2FY21 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Telecom operators are looking for ways to increase their revenue in the country, despite Airtel and Vodafone-Idea posting a decline in Q1 of this financial year. However, revenues of these operators are likely to improve in the September quarter as increased in recharges and subscriber migration might help the operators.

"Subscriber addition expected for RJio/Bharti Airtel (though at muted levels), while Vodafone Idea to continue losing subscribers," Axis Capital said in a note. The note said that Reliance Jio might increase the number of subscribers than Vodafone-Idea and Airtel.

"Bharti Airtel's and Vodafone Idea's revenue also to improve quarter on quarter in seasonally weak Q2, as recharges improve on easing of lockdown restrictions, " the note said. It added that " Bharti Infratel to post flat ex-penalty rental revenue through tenancy addition is expected to pick up QoQ."

Besides, the home broadband segment of Airtel will continue to increase its market share and subscriber base due to the lockdown, work from home, and it's tie-ups with cable operators. This development comes after Airtel joined hands with Lionsgate.

Under this partnership, Airtel users will have access to the whole library of the whole list of shows from Lionsgate. Airtel will offer all content on its Xstream Android 4K TV Box. This partnership will allow users to access languages, such as Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bhojpuri. It also includes titles like John Wick, La La Land, Knives Out, and Twilight.

Coming to the specification of the Airtel Xstream box, the 4K Hybrid box is priced at Rs. 3,999. On the other hand, the upgrading option of the set-top box is priced at Rs. 2,249. This set-top box is easily available on Vijay Sales, Croma, Reliance Digital, and other stores. The set-top box comes with 128GB, USB 2.0 ports, HDMI 2.0 port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, built-in Chromecast, and Ethernet.

Best Mobiles in India