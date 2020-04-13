Telcos Might Breakdown Their Services In Coronavirus Hotspots: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Telecom companies are likely to breakdown their services across all coronavirus hotspots as those areas are sealed, and authorities are not cooperating with the emergency teams. The Delhi-based industry body COAI has asked DOT to resolve this matter as soon as possible.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has also written a letter to telecom secretary Anshu Prakash, saying that the technicians are facing issues in sealed areas as authorities are not allowing them to visit sites in those areas.

"Telecom has been recognized as an essential service in various government orders, but curfew-like restrictions are being imposed by various state governments in areas sealed off as COVID-19 hotspots where no movement of telecom services personnel are being allowed, which can lead to a complete breakdown in services," Rajan Mathews, director-general of COAI was quoted by Economic Times.

In fact, many industry sources believe that the situation in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharastra are not that good, and there are chances that operators might shut their operations in the hotspots of these locations.

The report states that the industry body that represents all private players has asked the ministry to look after the situation and instruct the authorities to cooperate with the telcos teams that include all vendors, fiber and infrastructure providers.

However, local authorities of Maharashtra have already been asked to help these teams so that they can offer their services without any issue. This development comes after the COAI letter to DOT.

Meanwhile, COAI is looking for a subsidy from the government for telcos as the latter is offering so many services during the nationwide lockdown. The firm said that the operators are offering benefits worth Rs. 600 crore in the form of additional validity, free talk time, and commission.

