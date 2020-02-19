ENGLISH

    Telecom Operators Oppose TRAI Order On Transparency In Tariff Plans

    It seems that the private telecom players are facing another issue related to tariff plans. All three operators ( Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea) are reportedly planning are against the TRAI regulation, where they need to give the details of tariff plans.

    In fact, the regulator wants them to publish details of all plans those are not offering anything but still active, reports Economic Times. According to the report, the operators are against the order and said that this will confuse the customers.

    The report states that Reliance Jio believes this will create confusion. The telco said that if customers are unable to avail those plans then they might file a complaint to the regulator. Similarly, Airtel said: "Any intrusive regulatory framework on publication of tariff offers would create unnecessary hindrances, be counter-productive and restrict the ability of telcos to carry on their business".

    Notably, Vodafone suggested that this will be very costly and will create problems for the telcos. Apart from that, the operators intimated that they cannot publish tariff plans social platforms (Whatsapp, Twitter, and Facebook) as there are some limitations, which is very important very while informing customers.

    Meanwhile, the chairman of Vodafone-Idea Kumar Manglam Birla met the officials of DOT. "Bank guarantees were discussed in the meeting," a person close to the development was quoted by livemint. This means that the company is trying really hard to survive in the market. The operator is under a lot of stress due to the losses and AGR amount.

    The company has posted Rs. 6,453.2 crore loss in Q3 of 2019 while they have to pay more than Rs. 53,000 crore to the ministry as an AGR liability, which they have to pay until March 17. However, the demand for paying Rs. 3,500 crore has been rejected by the Supreme Court.

