Telecom Sector Needs Government Attention, Says Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has requested the government to reduce the taxation on the telecom industry, ahead of spectrum auction, reports Times of India. According to the report, the operator has also urged that all levies should be immediately brought down, as the industry is under severe pressure.

"The license fee on telecom companies should be brought down to 1 percent, against the 8 percent now, while the Rs 35,000 crore worth of GST refunds and Rs 50,000 crore of money the government holds in Universal Service Obligation Fund kitty should be used to reduce the stress of the industry," Mathew Oommen, President of Reliance Jio was quoted by TOI. Adding to that, "The sector needs attention, and there is no question about this."

The report further states that Jio is looking for an easy taxation system and reforms in the sector. Reliance Jio also believes that the government should not put an additional load on the sector.

Jio Partners With Samsung Showcases 5G and LTE Use Cases At IMC 2019

Reliance Jio has partnered with Samsung Electronics, to showcase their 5G use cases at the Indian Mobile Congress 2019 in India. Under this partnership, Reliance Jio has built an IP based 4G LTE network that will support over 340 million users.

Both Jio and Samsung presented new opportunities by using 5G non-standalone (NSA) mode, with advanced 4G LTE and 5G technologies. While announcing its partnership with Samsung, Jio's president informed that this platform will help in accelerating the digital economy.

Furthermore, the companies demonstrated the live 5G applications like a virtual classroom that allows you to watch a 360-degree virtual lecture and HD content streaming on multiple smartphones. This includes 4K video streaming using multiple 5G tablets and public safety networks over LTE, which can serve public safety for over 1.3 billion people.

