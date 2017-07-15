According to the new data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the Indian telecom subscriber base has crossed 1.2 billion in May.

The data said that "The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,198.89 million at the end of April 2017 to 1,204.98 million at the end of May 2017, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.51 percent."

Meanwhile, total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA & LTE) increased from 1,174.60 million to 1,180.82 million during the same period, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.53 percent.

The data said Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio continued to lead the growth momentum with the addition of 4.7 million new customers accounting for about 75 percent of overall net subscriber addition in the mobile services segment.

Reliance Jio was followed by Bharti Airtel which added 2.09 million new customers, state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, or BSNL, (1.35 million), Vodafone (1.13 million) and Idea Cellular (0.19 million).

Aircel and Reliance Communications added 0.17 million net subscribers each.

As on 31st May 2017, the private access service providers held 90.96 percent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 9.04 percent.

The broadband subscriber base increased by 2.6 percent on monthly basis to 291.61 million at the end of May from 284.23 Million at the end of April.

"Top five service providers constituted 88.23 percent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of May 2017. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocom Ltd (117.34 million), Bharti Airtel (53.30 million), Vodafone (40.43 million), Idea Cellular (24.63 million) and BSNL (21.59 million)," the Trai report said.