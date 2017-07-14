Jio launches booster packs, offering 100MB data at Rs 11

After launching new plans for its Prime customer, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has launched three booster packs priced at Rs 11, Rs 91 and Rs 201.

Under the booster plans the company is providing 100MB of data at Rs 11, Rs 91 pack will offer 2GB data and at Rs 201 customers will get 5GB data, Telecomtalk reported.

According to the report, the new data booster packs have been designed taking care of every user.

However, all telecom operators are launching new offers to retain their customers by lucartive plans, we have also reported yesterday that Aircel has also launched its new offer in which the company is providing unlimited calling and 1 GB of 3G data for 84 days that means 84 GB data.

In fact, India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel is offering its postpaid customers to carry forward their unused monthly data balance to the next billing, starting August 1, 2017.

This new initiative is part of Airtel's new digital innovation program comes under Project Next aimed at transforming customer experience across all of its services and touchpoints.

To recall, Jio has recently revamped its existing plans, as Summer Surprise and Dhan Dhana Dhan offer is going to end on July 15.

The company has also launched two new plan of Rs 399 for Prime customers, which offers 1 GB data per day for 84 days ie 84 GB, secondly the plan of Rs 349 where Jio is offering 20 GB data for 56 days.